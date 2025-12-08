Brant Point Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 200.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,467,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,452,000 after buying an additional 566,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 198,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 959,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

