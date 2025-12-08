Head-To-Head Analysis: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 1.96% 15.35% 4.62% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canada Goose and Stage Stores”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $969.08 million 1.34 $68.13 million $0.18 74.53 Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canada Goose and Stage Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 3 4 1 2.40 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Stage Stores on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stage Stores

(Get Free Report)

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.