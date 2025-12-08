Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives $40.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,678,000 after buying an additional 2,933,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,446,000 after acquiring an additional 926,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,969,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 667,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,367,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,967,000 after acquiring an additional 431,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,701,000 after acquiring an additional 143,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 256.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

