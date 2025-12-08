W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $67.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

W.P. Carey stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 64.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

