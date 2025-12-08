Contrasting Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and Orosur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.06 5.15

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orosur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 8.78, meaning that its stock price is 778% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% Orosur Mining N/A -517.15% -35.12%

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.