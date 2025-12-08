MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.9091.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,548.64. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 653,411 shares of company stock worth $41,249,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,020,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,360,000 after purchasing an additional 363,975 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

