Contrasting Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cabot pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 8.91% 24.55% 10.57% Arkema 1.55% 5.15% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cabot and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cabot and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 2 2 1 0 1.80 Arkema 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cabot presently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Arkema.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot and Arkema”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.71 billion 0.93 $331.00 million $6.01 10.86 Arkema $10.33 billion 0.44 $383.06 million $2.08 28.70

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arkema, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot beats Arkema on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

