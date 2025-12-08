Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$76.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY stock opened at C$70.26 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$53.26 and a one year high of C$79.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total value of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,669 shares in the company, valued at C$564,285.02. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Craig Edward David Richardson sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$133,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495.60. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

