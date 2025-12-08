Analyzing Statera Biopharma (STAB) and Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Statera Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Statera Biopharma Competitors -2,626.20% -359.54% -43.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Statera Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma N/A N/A 0.00 Statera Biopharma Competitors $434.13 million -$68.27 million -10.42

Volatility and Risk

Statera Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Statera Biopharma. Statera Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 11.28, meaning that their average stock price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

