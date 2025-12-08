Financial Contrast: Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of PPG Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PPG Industries has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries 1 10 7 1 2.42 Perimeter Solutions 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PPG Industries and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PPG Industries presently has a consensus target price of $122.54, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Given PPG Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PPG Industries is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PPG Industries and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries 6.35% 23.61% 8.28% Perimeter Solutions 12.26% 17.33% 8.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPG Industries and Perimeter Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries $15.85 billion 1.43 $1.12 billion $4.41 22.92 Perimeter Solutions $560.97 million 7.56 -$5.91 million $0.42 68.24

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. PPG Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perimeter Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. PPG Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

