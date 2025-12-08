SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) vs. Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Head to Head Comparison

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS -41.13% -37.75% -18.75%

Risk and Volatility

Mobile-health Network Solutions has a beta of -2.65, meaning that its share price is 365% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $7.65 million 0.19 -$3.38 million N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 5.03 -$62.49 million ($0.46) -10.54

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and SOPHiA GENETICS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobile-health Network Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobile-health Network Solutions and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 1 0 2 0 2.33

SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.57%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

