TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $66.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 287.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,802,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,804,000 after buying an additional 888,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 24.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 552,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 468,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

