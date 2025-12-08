Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) versus SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Head-To-Head Review

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and SJM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.47 $4.23 million N/A N/A SJM $3.69 billion 0.62 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A SJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 1 1 1 0 2.00 SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than SJM.

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

