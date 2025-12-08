NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.3333.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.
NASDAQ NTES opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. NetEase has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $159.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.99%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
