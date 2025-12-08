NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.3333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. NetEase has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $159.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.