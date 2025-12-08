Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.6250.

Several research analysts have commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $30,235.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,261 shares in the company, valued at $654,953.34. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $117,409.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,534.92. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $221,037. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

