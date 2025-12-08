Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.1667.

AYTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.28. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 96.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

Further Reading

