CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.4667.
CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on CoreWeave
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CRWV stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.90. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- What is a support level?
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.