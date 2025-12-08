CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.4667.

CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,259,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,619,405.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

CRWV stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.90. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

