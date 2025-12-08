Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $35.19

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.1875.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 224,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $60,229.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $787,234.11. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,010. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Five9 by 26.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Five9 has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

