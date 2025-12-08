Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Hold

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Pentair stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 106.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,944 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $102,945,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

