Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $798.20

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $798.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.43, for a total value of $49,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,043,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,252,205.97. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 120,704 shares of company stock worth $78,629,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $882,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $782,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $673.63 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.90 and a 200 day moving average of $706.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

