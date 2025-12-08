Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $575.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $575.7778.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $567.03 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $573.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.29.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

