Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $112.08 Average PT from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.9143.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Okta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Okta has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

