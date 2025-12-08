Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SENEA opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $129.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

