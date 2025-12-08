Wall Street Zen Upgrades Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) to “Hold”

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maui Land & Pineapple has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE MLP opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 61.64% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Maui Land & Pineapple

In related news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $42,053.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,979,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,545,553.16. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Race A. Randle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,524.56. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,606 shares of company stock valued at $353,158. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

See Also

