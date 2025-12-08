Brokerages Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price at $379.71

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.7333.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.20. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 56.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.