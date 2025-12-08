Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) PT at $7.23

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.2292.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

NYSE MCW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $6,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

