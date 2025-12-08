Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) PT at $7.47

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CI&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in CI&T by 74.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 492,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CI&T by 551.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $622.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

