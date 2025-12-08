Contrasting Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lianhe Sowell International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 1.61% 12.69% 3.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hillenbrand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.67 billion 0.84 $43.10 million $0.61 52.19

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hillenbrand 0 5 0 0 2.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

(Get Free Report)

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.