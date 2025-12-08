Wall Street Zen Downgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Buy

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,175. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 119.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

