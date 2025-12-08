Wall Street Zen Upgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to “Strong-Buy”

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPAA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

MPAA stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a P/E ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,024,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

