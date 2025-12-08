Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Zoetis stock on November 10th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoetis alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 11/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 11/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of (NASDAQ:FI) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Zoetis by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.