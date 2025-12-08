Wall Street Zen Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.42.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.16. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.