Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.55. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Friedman Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.