Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

