Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GTY opened at $27.91 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 146.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

