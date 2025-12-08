Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $850.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.59 million for the quarter. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 336.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 771.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

