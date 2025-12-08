RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $459.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.1667.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $443.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.65 and its 200-day moving average is $394.42. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $290.56 and a one year high of $449.60.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

