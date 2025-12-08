Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kaixin Stock Up 19.2%

Kaixin Company Profile

KXIN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

