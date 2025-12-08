Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Kaixin Stock Up 19.2%
Kaixin Company Profile
Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
