Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) to Sell

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Nomadar Trading Up 3.1%

NOMA stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Nomadar has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

About Nomadar

We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business.

