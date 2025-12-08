Wall Street Zen Downgrades Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to Hold

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 223.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

