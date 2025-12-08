NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NewGenIvf Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewGenIvf Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NIVF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. NewGenIvf Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2,735.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services.

