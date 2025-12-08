Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MNTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of MNTK opened at $1.71 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 23.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

