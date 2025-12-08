Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Buys £1,005.20 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £1,005.20.

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 13.3%

LON TRST opened at GBX 146.40 on Monday. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.40 and a one year high of GBX 361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.41.

Trustpilot Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.75.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

