Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Buys £1,005.20 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £1,005.20.
Trustpilot Group Trading Up 13.3%
LON TRST opened at GBX 146.40 on Monday. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.40 and a one year high of GBX 361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.41.
Trustpilot Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.
Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.
