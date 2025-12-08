Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Caris Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CAI stock opened at $28.86 on Friday.

About Caris Life Sciences

We are a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer. We develop and commercialize innovative solutions to transform healthcare through the use of comprehensive molecular information and artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms at scale. Our entire portfolio of precision medicine solutions is designed to benefit patients, with an initial focus on oncology, and serves the clinical, academic, and biopharma markets.

