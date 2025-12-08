Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

EXEL opened at $44.36 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

