Wall Street Zen Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,047.27. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $1,746,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zumiez by 80.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,454 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

