Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.55 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $582,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 277,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,781.25. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.