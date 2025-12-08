Nordson (NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $761.0280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $258.63.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,692.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.