Insider Selling: The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Insider Sells £1,361,368.20 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Steve Hare sold 127,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065, for a total value of £1,361,368.20.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.5%

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,070 on Monday. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,034.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,158.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Sage Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,260.

View Our Latest Report on The Sage Group

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.