Caleres (CAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $768.5890 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $658.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caleres Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CAL opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. Caleres has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 120.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,072,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 586,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $3,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

